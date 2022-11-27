Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 50,367 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $30.43 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.