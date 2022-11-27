Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,253 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.04% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TPHD stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

