Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 856 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $15,193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,208 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 171,229 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

