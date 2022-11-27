Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

