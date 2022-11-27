Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

