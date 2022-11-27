Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 219,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 87,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.46 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

