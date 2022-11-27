Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

