Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.