Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.03 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $257.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.