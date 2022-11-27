Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

