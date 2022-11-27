Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $167.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

