Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 142,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 663,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

