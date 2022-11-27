Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

