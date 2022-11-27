Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

