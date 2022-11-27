Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,682,000 after purchasing an additional 945,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

