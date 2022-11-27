Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

