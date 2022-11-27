Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

