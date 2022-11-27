Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $293.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

