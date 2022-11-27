Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

