Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 28,150 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 733,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $9.73 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Carnival Co. &

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

