Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,013 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR opened at $51.85 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.