Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 50,749 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 993.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 611.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shopify Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $166.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

