Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,889,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

