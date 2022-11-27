Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 31,885 JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,620,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JPRE stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82.

