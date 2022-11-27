Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $85.96 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.