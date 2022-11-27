Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.