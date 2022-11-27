Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $137.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

