Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

