Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Fortinet stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

