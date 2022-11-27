Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

