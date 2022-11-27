Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

