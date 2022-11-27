Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

