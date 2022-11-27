Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

