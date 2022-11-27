Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

