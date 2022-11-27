Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

