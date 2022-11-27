Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.64 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

