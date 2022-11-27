Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 34,619 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

