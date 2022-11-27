Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

