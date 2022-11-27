Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

