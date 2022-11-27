Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

EELV stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

