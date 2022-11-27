Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,153,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

