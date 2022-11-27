Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 28,298 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 181.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,889,173.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $11.99 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

