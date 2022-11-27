Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 729,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,882,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,496,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

