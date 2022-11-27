Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 44,361 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

