Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.32.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

