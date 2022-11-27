Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 936,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 530,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.