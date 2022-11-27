Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.