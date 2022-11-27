Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 36,869 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Braskem S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

