Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,663 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6,951.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2 %

HXL opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.