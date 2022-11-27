Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 718 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWY stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.